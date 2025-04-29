Dhaka Polytechnic Institute classrooms padlocked, students enforce shutdown over 6 demands

Dhaka Polytechnic Institute students padlocked their classrooms on Tuesday as part of a shutdown program in support of their six demands.

As a result, all academic activities at the institution came to a halt.

The core demands of the protesting polytechnic students are:

Cancellation of the 30% quota for craft instructors in the recruitment of junior instructors

Annulment of the promotion verdict that allows craft instructors to be promoted to junior instructor posts

Change in the job title of craft instructors

Termination of individuals involved in the legal case

Cancellation of the appointment of craft instructors recruited in 2021

Immediate revision of the controversial recruitment policy

In response to the students' movement, the principal of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, Md Mostafizur Rahman Khan, has been removed and reassigned to the Directorate of Technical Education.

Vice Principal Shahela Parvin has been assigned additional responsibilities in his place and will now carry out both administrative and financial duties for the institution.

Earlier, as part of the movement, students staged protests by blocking roads, highways, and railway tracks in different parts of the country.

Through their rail blockade program, students drew national attention to their demands.

At a grand rally on April 20 in front of Dhaka Mohila Polytechnic Institute in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, the protesters threatened to launch a "Long March to Dhaka" if their demands were not met within 48 hours.

The movement was suspended on April 22.

Prior to that, on April 16, students blocked the road at Tejgaon Satrasta intersection from morning till evening.

The following day, April 17, they held a torchlight procession at night, followed by a mass rally in Dhaka on April 18, where they marched wearing white burial shrouds.

Through their unwavering stance and ongoing programs, the technical students are now intensifying pressure in a final push to achieve their demands.

The protesting students said their movement will continue until their demands are met.