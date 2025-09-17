Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Countrywide technical student protests cause traffic, public inconvenience

The students' Dhaka protest ended around 2pm

Technical students block traffic at Tejgaon Satrasta intersection in Dhaka on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 06:09 PM

Technical students across the country on Wednesday enforced blockades to press home their demands. 

The demonstrations disrupted traffic and caused suffering for commuters in several areas.

Dhaka protest

In Dhaka’s Tejgaon Satrasta intersection, technical students began a blockade around 11:30am on Wednesday, halting traffic in the area. 

They staged the protest with a six-point demand, as part of the previously announced nationwide demonstrations by the “Technical Student Movement.”

Their demands include cancelling the High Court–nullified promotion and recruitment of craft instructors, scrapping age-limit-free admission in the Diploma in Engineering course, and introducing a modern four-year curriculum, reports Bangla Tribune. 

They also called for the establishment of a separate Ministry of Technical and Higher Education, a commission for technical education reform, a modern technical university, and admissions at the under-construction engineering colleges in Narail, Natore, Khagrachhari, and Thakurgaon through temporary campuses.

The blockade was withdrawn around 2pm, nearly three hours after it began, and traffic gradually returned to normal.

Gazipur protest

In Gazipur, another group of diploma engineers staged a protest by blocking the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway, demanding action against ongoing conspiracies concerning the sub-assistant engineer post.

They presented a seven-point demand while staging the protest.

From 1:30pm on Wednesday, they obstructed the highway at Chandana Crossroad in Gazipur city, according to Inspector Tarikul Islam of Gazipur traffic police.

The demonstration was organized under the banner of the “Diploma Engineers Welfare Foundation”, causing significant inconvenience to commuters and vehicle operators on the highway.

Diploma engineers block the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway at Chandana Crossroad in Gazipur on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

The protesting engineers have warned that if the government does not take clear steps to protect their status and meet their demands, they will escalate the program nationwide. 

They had also staged a protest on the previous day, Tuesday, by blocking railway lines.

Members of the Diploma Engineers Welfare Foundation said the current program is aimed at those attempting to destabilize the country through continued conspiracies and unreasonable demands against diploma engineers.

Tangail protest

Students of Tangail Polytechnic Institute blocked the Dhaka–Tangail–Jamuna Bridge highway at Rabna Bypass on Wednesday from 12pm to 2:30pm, protesting the government’s rejection of three “unreasonable” demands by BSc degree holders, slow implementation of the Technical Students’ Movement’s six-point demands, threats of public shooting against diploma engineers, and the dismissal of a committee formed to resolve professional engineering issues.

Students of Tangail Polytechnic Institute block the Dhaka–Tangail–Jamuna Bridge highway at Rabna Bypass on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

The blockade caused a traffic jam stretching nearly 20 kilometres, from Elenga to Karatia, leaving commuters severely inconvenienced.

The army later instructed the students to lift the blockade, leading to a brief verbal confrontation. The road was finally cleared around 2:30pm.

 

Our Gazipur correspondent Raihanul Islam Akand and Tangail correspondent Abdullah Al Numan contributed to this report

Topics:

ProtestTechnical EducationTechnical
Read More

Technical students protest for six-point demand in Tangail

Protesters besiege Bagerhat election office over constituency reduction

Traffic disrupted as Titumir College students stage protest in Mohakhali

RMG workers block highway over unpaid wages

Gono Odhikar Parishad men block Bijoynagar road over attack on Nur

SAU students end blockade at Agargaon after one hour; Traffic resumes

Latest News

‘Project Shurakkha’ Launched to Protect Children from Exploitation in Bangladesh

Ceramics in Bangladesh: A story of craft, commerce, and culture

Modi, Trump exchange warm words amid tense trade talks

Netanyahu says Qatar funds Hamas, strike justified

A better future is possible: Youths sue Trump over climate change

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x