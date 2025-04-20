Polytechnic students hold mass rally in Agargaon over six-point demand

Polytechnic students, under the platform "Karigori Chhatro Andolon", simultaneously held district-based peaceful mass gatherings in the country, placing their six-point demand.

As part of this nationwide program, the Dhaka District Grand Rally began at 12pm on Sunday in front of the Women’s Polytechnic Institute in Agargaon.

Earlier in the day, starting from 10am, students from various public and private technical institutions across the capital including Dhaka Polytechnic Institute began marching in processions from Tejgaon and other areas, gradually gathering at the rally venue.

On-site observations revealed that the protesting students filled the area with slogans such as “Desh gorar hatiyar, gorje utho arekbar!”, “Comillay hamla keno, jobab chai, jobab chai!”, “Natokiyo meeting er karon ki, AC room e boithok ar noy, ar noy!” and “Polytechnique, ek hou, ek hou!”

Prior to this, on Saturday, students observed a demonstration titled “Rise in Red” in protest against the attack on technical students in Comilla.

It is worth noting that on Wednesday, students from both public and private polytechnic institutes staged a road blockade at Dhaka’s Satrasta intersection from 10am to 6pm to press home their six-point demands.

Although a meeting was held the next day at the Secretariat with the additional secretary of the Technical and Madrasah Education Division under the Ministry of Education, the students expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome.

Subsequently, on Friday, they staged a protest march wearing white shrouds on their heads as a symbol of defiance.

The six-point demands of the technical students include: cancellation of illegal appointments, enhancement of the quality of diploma courses, ensuring priority for diploma graduates in the post of sub-assistant engineer, appointment of relevant professionals in technical education management, formation of a separate Ministry for Technical Education and the establishment of a high-quality technical university.