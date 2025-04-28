Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Adviser calls for integrating technical education with mainstream learning

Structural reforms in the technical education sector are required since it has long been neglected, says Education Adviser Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar

Education Adviser Dr CR Abrar spoke at a seminar at the International Mother Language Institute auditorium on Monday. Photo: PID
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 06:36 PM

Education Adviser Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar on Monday stressed integrating technical education with the mainstream education system of the country.

“We have to come out from the negative perception of technical education,” he said while addressing a seminar on “Improving Quality of Technical Education – Possibilities and Responsibilities in World Perspective” at the International Mother Language Institute auditorium as the chief guest.

The adviser said structural reforms in the technical education sector are required since technical education has long been neglected in the country.

In this connection, he said there is a shortage of efficient teachers at trade-based educational institutions in the country.

Steps should be taken to update technical education to remove all those barriers, he added.

He said there are many unemployed educated youths in the country, so special emphasis should be given to technical education to solve the problem.

Abrar told the seminar that the students who joined the July uprising have been going through trauma, so normal behaviour from all the students should not be expected. They have to be brought back to the classroom through understanding, he added.

“We have been passing a difficult time now and everybody should have patience. All demands should be placed with due honour and there must be a scope for reconciliation,” he said.

Topics:

Technical EducationCR Abrar
Read More

Education Adviser: Kuet students’ demands to resolve soon

Kuet students reject education adviser's request to end hunger strike

Kuet protesters steadfast despite education adviser's request to end hunger strike

Polytechnic students hold mass rally in Agargaon over six-point demand

Technical students to hold nationwide rallies on Sunday

Polytechnic students spurn meeting, protests to go on

Latest News

Asif rejects pressure on PSC claim, slams news report as false

India and Pakistan: A history of armed conflict

10 witnesses testify before court in Magura rape, murder case

Court orders seizure of flat owned by Putul

Yunus calls for police neutrality during polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x