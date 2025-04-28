Adviser calls for integrating technical education with mainstream learning

Education Adviser Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar on Monday stressed integrating technical education with the mainstream education system of the country.

“We have to come out from the negative perception of technical education,” he said while addressing a seminar on “Improving Quality of Technical Education – Possibilities and Responsibilities in World Perspective” at the International Mother Language Institute auditorium as the chief guest.

The adviser said structural reforms in the technical education sector are required since technical education has long been neglected in the country.

In this connection, he said there is a shortage of efficient teachers at trade-based educational institutions in the country.

Steps should be taken to update technical education to remove all those barriers, he added.

He said there are many unemployed educated youths in the country, so special emphasis should be given to technical education to solve the problem.

Abrar told the seminar that the students who joined the July uprising have been going through trauma, so normal behaviour from all the students should not be expected. They have to be brought back to the classroom through understanding, he added.

“We have been passing a difficult time now and everybody should have patience. All demands should be placed with due honour and there must be a scope for reconciliation,” he said.