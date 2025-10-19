Sunday, October 19, 2025

Education adviser hopes protesting MPO teachers will return to classes

Protesting teachers rejected the 5% allowance, vowing to continue their hunger strike until all demands are met

Protesting teachers have rejected the 5% allowance and declared they will continue their hunger strike and other protest programs until their full demands are met. Photo: UNB
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 04:34 PM

Education Adviser CR Abrar on Sunday expressed hope that the protesting MPO-listed teachers will return to classrooms following the government’s announcement of a 5% house rent allowance based on their basic salary.

“The Ministry of Education has always tried to safeguard the interests of teachers. And in that continuity, the progress regarding house rent has been made,” he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

“I believe academic activities have resumed in many areas and we expect it will be fully normalized,” said the adviser.

The teachers and staff of non-government educational institutions under the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) scheme have been staging demonstrations across the country for the past several weeks, demanding a 20% house rent allowance based on their basic salary, a medical allowance of Tk1,500 for both teachers and staff, and an increase in the festival allowance for employees to 75%.

Earlier in the day, the finance ministry issued an order approving a 5% house rent allowance (minimum Tk2,000) for MPO-listed teachers and staff of non-government educational institutions, taking into account the limitations of the current national budget.

The new allowance will be effective from November.

However, protesting teachers have rejected the 5% allowance and declared they will continue their hunger strike and other protest programs until their full demands are met.

Education MinistryFinance MinistryMonthly Pay Order (MPO)CR Abrar
