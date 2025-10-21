Adviser: Govt committed to improving teachers' standard of living

Education Adviser Prof Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar on Tuesday said the government is committed to improving the living standard of teachers as it has increased house rent allowance for Monthly Pay Order (MPO)-listed non-government educational institutions' teachers and employees to 15% of their basic salary.

"As a teacher myself, I feel fortunate to be part of a process that ensures teachers receive house rent allowance at a percentage rate they have long demanded," said a press release quoted the education adviser as saying.

Reflecting on the development, CR Abrar added that this step is a testament to the state's responsibility toward those who shape the future of the nation.

According to an official order issued by the Finance Division on Tuesday, the new allowance will be implemented in two phases. Teachers and employees will receive 7.5% of their basic salary (with a minimum of Tk2,000) starting from November 1, 2025. The remaining 7.5% will be added from July 1, 2026, bringing the total house rent allowance to 15%.

The Finance Division approved this increase, considering current budgetary limitations, noting that the added benefits will be adjusted in the next national pay scale.

The measure, however, comes with strict financial compliance requirements. The order clarified that this adjustment will not generate any arrear claims and that all financial regulations must be followed meticulously. Any irregularities will hold the bill-approving authorities accountable.

The implementation must also adhere to the applicable MPO policies, including the Non-Government Educational Institution (School and College) Manpower Structure and MPO Policy 2021, the Madrasah MPO Policy 2018 (amended up to November 23, 2020), and the Vocational, Business Management, Agriculture and Fisheries Diploma MPO Policy 2018 (amended up to November 23, 2020).

In response to this change, the education adviser acknowledged that the path to this agreement was not without difficulty. "There were debates, differences and complaints," he said, adding: "But without engaging in those, the Ministry of Education worked persistently toward a fair and sustainable solution."

The Education Ministry emphasized that this is a collective success. The teachers' movement made their needs known, the government listened and responded responsibly. This outcome, the Education Ministry said: "Is built on respect, dialogue and compromise."

The press release added that the Ministry, under the leadership of the education adviser, worked closely with other ministries, advisory councils and the chief adviser to secure the necessary approvals.

"Now is the time for teachers to return to their students and classrooms, their true place of service," it said. "Let today's compromise be a new beginning, one founded on mutual respect, understanding and a shared goal of building a strong educational foundation for Bangladesh."

The Finance Division's previous circular (Memo No 260, dated October 16, 2025) has been cancelled with this new directive. The concerned administrative ministry has been instructed to issue an official government order (GO) and send four copies to the Finance Division for final endorsement.