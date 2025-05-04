Technical, BM teachers announce 15-point demand, threaten hunger strike

Teachers from technical, agricultural diploma, and BM (vocational) institutions across the country announced a 15-point demand to the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on Sunday, warning of a hunger strike if their demands are not met.

They gathered in front of the DTE office in Agargaon and staged a protest against long-standing negligence, discrimination, and harassment.

The teachers claimed that DTE Director General Shoaib Ahmad Khan had given them verbal assurances regarding the resolution of their issues, but warned that they would go on a hunger strike if their demands were not fulfilled within the stipulated timeframe.

Their demands include the elimination of existing disparities in MPO enlistment, inclusion of all trades under MPO coverage, provision for the transfer of teachers appointed before August 5, proper recruitment to key posts within the directorate, resolution of textbook shortages in the curriculum, and the arrangement of training programmes for teachers.

They urged the authorities to implement their demands by Thursday, warning of a tougher movement if no steps are taken by then.