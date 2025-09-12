7 CU students hospitalized as hunger strike over proctorial body continues

Seven students of Chittagong University fell ill on Friday while observing a hunger strike demanding the resignation of the university’s proctorial body.

Of them, three students are currently undergoing treatment at CU’s medical centre, according to Abul Kashem, a physician at the centre.

Dr Kashem explained that due to prolonged fasting, the three students were suffering from salt and sugar deficiencies, with their blood pressure and sugar levels having dropped significantly.

He added that the students’ conditions were being closely monitored and necessary treatment was being provided.

The seven students are among nine who started the hunger strike around 12:30pm on Wednesday in front of the proctor’s office under the banner of “Odhikar Sacheton Shikkharthibrindo”.

Sumaiya Shikder, a marketing student, said that many of the participants had already fallen sick, but the administration was refusing to take responsibility.

She said officials had told them they did not have the authority to meet the students’ demands.

Sumaiya added that this response was unacceptable, so the students rejected the administration’s proposal and would continue the hunger strike until the proctorial body resigned.

On Thursday night, the CU administration had proposed resolving the issue through dialogue, but the students turned it down, saying that authorities had previously given assurances during talks that were never implemented.

According to the administration, most of the students’ demands were already in process.

They also invited the protesters to a meeting scheduled for next Sunday to discuss all pending issues.

On Friday, CU Pro-Vice Chancellor (academic) Prof Shamim Uddin said the administration had approached the students with a proposal for dialogue, but they refused.

He added that the authorities had tried to persuade the students to end the strike, but they were continuing.

The students also said that they went on hunger strike for seven other previously declared demands. They had earlier handed over a memorandum signed by more than a thousand students.

They noted that around 500 students were injured in clashes between CU students and locals on August 30 and 31 and expressed concern that there was no guarantee such incidents would not happen again.