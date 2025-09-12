Friday, September 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

7 CU students hospitalized as hunger strike over proctorial body continues

On Thursday night, the CU administration had proposed resolving the issue through dialogue

7 CU students hospitalized as hunger strike over proctorial body continues. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 02:24 PM

Seven students of Chittagong University fell ill on Friday while observing a hunger strike demanding the resignation of the university’s proctorial body.

Of them, three students are currently undergoing treatment at CU’s medical centre, according to Abul Kashem, a physician at the centre.

Dr Kashem explained that due to prolonged fasting, the three students were suffering from salt and sugar deficiencies, with their blood pressure and sugar levels having dropped significantly.

He added that the students’ conditions were being closely monitored and necessary treatment was being provided.

The seven students are among nine who started the hunger strike around 12:30pm on Wednesday in front of the proctor’s office under the banner of “Odhikar Sacheton Shikkharthibrindo”.

Sumaiya Shikder, a marketing student, said that many of the participants had already fallen sick, but the administration was refusing to take responsibility.

She said officials had told them they did not have the authority to meet the students’ demands.

Sumaiya added that this response was unacceptable, so the students rejected the administration’s proposal and would continue the hunger strike until the proctorial body resigned.

On Thursday night, the CU administration had proposed resolving the issue through dialogue, but the students turned it down, saying that authorities had previously given assurances during talks that were never implemented.

According to the administration, most of the students’ demands were already in process.

They also invited the protesters to a meeting scheduled for next Sunday to discuss all pending issues.

On Friday, CU Pro-Vice Chancellor (academic) Prof Shamim Uddin said the administration had approached the students with a proposal for dialogue, but they refused.

He added that the authorities had tried to persuade the students to end the strike, but they were continuing.

The students also said that they went on hunger strike for seven other previously declared demands. They had earlier handed over a memorandum signed by more than a thousand students.

They noted that around 500 students were injured in clashes between CU students and locals on August 30 and 31 and expressed concern that there was no guarantee such incidents would not happen again.

Topics:

Chittagong University (CU)Hunger strike
Read More

BU students start hunger strike, VC joins in solidarity

Chittagong University clashes: Key suspect arrested, says RAB

Academic activities at CU to resume on Sunday

CU clash: Imtiaz still unconscious, Mamun’s skull kept in freezer

CU female students face rape threats for live-streaming clash

8 arrested in special operation over CU clashes

Latest News

Shafiqul: Parliamentary elections to be held by February 15

3,797 cases filed, 26.38C fines realized in nationwide anti-pollution drives

Father, daughter killed in Mirsharai road crash

Death toll from Nepal protest violence rises to 51

2 injured in Shahjahanpur clash over dominance

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x