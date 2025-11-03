Monday, November 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CU student Mamun's skull successfully transplanted after 2 months

Mamun Mia is now recovering well

CU student Mamun`s skull successfully transplanted after 2 months. Photo: BSS
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 05:37 PM

Chittagong University student Mamun Mia, who was seriously injured in a clash with villagers, has had his skull transplanted after two months. 

The operation was performed on Saturday by Neurosurgeon Dr Md Ismail, who confirmed the successful procedure on Monday. Mamun Mia is now recovering well.

On August 30, a violent clash erupted between CU students and local villagers over a minor incident, resulting in injuries to at least 500 CU students, including Mamun.

Mamun suffered a serious head injury that required the removal of his skull. After nearly two months, on November 2, his skull was successfully transplanted. 

Dr Md Ismail, a Neurosurgeon at Parkview Hospital in the city, performed the surgery and confirmed Mamun's current recovery. 

"Another student, Imtiaz Ahmed Sayem, a 24-year-old master's student at CU, is also recovering at the same hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the clash. Sayem is looking forward to returning home once he has fully recovered," he added.

Topics:

Chittagong University (CU)
Read More

CU VC: Cucsu election secured by students, not police

Election for Cucsu and hall union begins

After 35 years, Cucsu election to be held on Wednesday amid festive atmosphere

Cucsu voters hope for responsible, student-friendly leadership

Six visually impaired students contest in Cucsu

Shibir-backed panel urges security, transparency ahead of Cucsu polls

Latest News

Dengue crisis deepens: 5 dead, 1,147 hospitalized in 24hrs

Testimonies near completion in 3 plot scam cases against Hasina, 46 others

Louvre heist: Amateurs, not professionals, carried out theft

Defamation case filed against Nasiruddin Patwary

Trump says US immigration raids haven’t gone far enough

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x