CU student Mamun's skull successfully transplanted after 2 months

Chittagong University student Mamun Mia, who was seriously injured in a clash with villagers, has had his skull transplanted after two months.

The operation was performed on Saturday by Neurosurgeon Dr Md Ismail, who confirmed the successful procedure on Monday. Mamun Mia is now recovering well.

On August 30, a violent clash erupted between CU students and local villagers over a minor incident, resulting in injuries to at least 500 CU students, including Mamun.

Mamun suffered a serious head injury that required the removal of his skull. After nearly two months, on November 2, his skull was successfully transplanted.

Dr Md Ismail, a Neurosurgeon at Parkview Hospital in the city, performed the surgery and confirmed Mamun's current recovery.

"Another student, Imtiaz Ahmed Sayem, a 24-year-old master's student at CU, is also recovering at the same hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the clash. Sayem is looking forward to returning home once he has fully recovered," he added.