After 35 years, Cucsu election to be held on Wednesday amid festive atmosphere

After 35 years, the long-awaited Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) election is finally being held on Wednesday, filling the campus with a festive buzz as students prepare to elect their representatives.

Many view this election as a major step toward reviving democratic practices within the university.

Strict security measures have been implemented across the campus to ensure a smooth voting process.

Additional law enforcement personnel have been deployed at polling centers, residential halls, administrative buildings, and other key areas.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr Monir Uddin, chief election commissioner of the Cucsu election, has issued the official election-day guidelines.

Released on Tuesday at 12pm, the guidelines outline the voting schedule, code of conduct, responsibilities and restrictions for candidates, and other relevant instructions.

According to the Election Commission, results may be announced on the same night after the day-long voting process concludes.

Excitement and anticipation are at a peak across the campus. Student political groups are actively campaigning for influence, while ordinary students hope that this election will usher in a responsible and student-friendly leadership.

Designated entry points for voters include Katta Pahad (in front of the Faculty of Business Administration), Godown No 3 (east of Professor Yunus Building), and the Archway south of the Shaheed Minar (in front of Ladies’ Hut).

Students must carry their university ID cards to enter the campus.

Voting will take place in 60 rooms across five buildings, including 14 halls and one hostel. Each room can accommodate roughly 400–500 voters, allowing students ample time to select their preferred candidates.

Voters will enter a designated private booth with five ballots and use the pens provided to fill the circle next to their chosen candidate’s name.

Typically, only one circle should be filled per position. For the Cucsu executive members, a maximum of five votes can be cast; for hall committees, a maximum of three; and for hostel committees, a maximum of two.

If a voter fills in more than the allowed number of circles for a position, only that position’s vote will be invalidated, while other votes will remain valid.

During voting, students are requested to maintain disciplined and respectful behavior toward election officers, polling agents, rover scouts, and security personnel.

If a polling center is not crowded, voters from the same hall may vote outside the line upon showing their ID card and official dress with the officer’s permission.

All forms of pressure, inducement, or disruptive behavior are strictly prohibited to ensure a free, fair and impartial election.

Sajjad Hossain Hridoy, the VP candidate nominated by Chhatra Dal, said: “We believe in safeguarding freedom of expression, organizational independence, and the academic environment at the university. If elected, I will stand by every student, listen to their concerns, and coordinate with the administration to find practical solutions.”

Ibrahim Roni, the VP candidate from Shibir, said: “I believe this election will mark a new chapter of unity and awareness among students. I urge all students to vote for ideals, change, and justice.”

Chief Election Commissioner Professor Dr Monir Uddin emphasized: “Our entire campus has been fortified with strict security measures. Students can cast their votes freely without any hesitation or fear.”