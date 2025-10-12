Six visually impaired students contest in Cucsu

Six visually impaired students are contesting in the upcoming Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) elections, marking a milestone in inclusive student politics and representation in higher education.

The candidates, representing different student panels and academic departments, are vying for various posts in the central union.

Their participation follows that of visually impaired candidates in the Dhaka University (Ducsu) and Jahangirnagar University (Jucsu) elections earlier this year — reflecting a growing movement for inclusion and equal opportunity on university campuses across Bangladesh.

According to the official candidate list, the six visually impaired students contesting the Cucsu polls are:

Akash Das, a third-year student of Sociology, is contesting for Executive Member from the "Students Alliance of Harmony" (Shompritir Shikkharthi Jot) panel.

“We talk a lot about equality, but true equality begins when everyone gets the chance to lead,” said Akash, adding: “My goal is to make student politics a platform for cooperation, not exclusion.”

Md Mizan Mia, a Master’s student of International Relations, is contesting for Executive Member from the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal panel.

“I want to prove that disability does not limit one’s ability to serve,” Mizan said.

"Our participation sends a message that leadership belongs to all," Mizan added.

Sohel Rana, a fourth-year student of Islamic History and Culture, is contesting for Social Welfare and Environment Affairs Secretary from the Droho Parishad panel.

“Social welfare isn’t just a portfolio — it’s a responsibility,” said Sohel.

He added: “I want to work to ensure accessibility in every corner of our campus.”

Md Shuvo Hossain, a Master’s student of Bangla, is contesting for the Social Welfare and Environment Affairs secretary as an independent candidate.

“I chose to run independently because I believe in unity beyond banners,” said Shuvo.

He further added: “My campaign is about empathy, environment, and equal access."

Surat Alam, a Master’s student of History, is contesting for Health Affairs Secretary as an independent candidate.



“A healthy campus must care for both mind and body,” Surat said, adding: “If elected, I will focus on accessible health services for all students.”

Md Sadek, a second-year student of Political Science, is contesting for assistant Sports and Games Affairs secretary from the Voice of CU panel.



“Sports build confidence and inclusion,” said Sadek.

He said: “I want to make sure students with disabilities also get a chance to participate in every sporting event.”



University officials and disability rights activists have welcomed the participation of these candidates, calling it a significant example of inclusive leadership in public universities.

Chittagong University Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Md Kamal Uddin praised the initiative, saying it reflects the university’s evolving democratic spirit.

“We are proud that students from all backgrounds are taking part in this historic election,” he said.

“This participation itself is a victory for inclusive education," he added.

The Cucsu and hall union elections are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, with polling to take place across all residential halls under tight security and administrative monitoring.