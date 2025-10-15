Cucsu polls: VC emphasizes student-led security and participation

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chittagong, Dr Muhammad Yeahia Akhter, has emphasized that the Cucsu election’s main security lies in the presence and spontaneous participation of thirty thousand students rather than police protection.

“The students themselves wanted this election, so they themselves will ensure its security,” he stated.

On Wednesday morning, during his inspection of the polling centre in front of the Faculty of Science, the vice-chancellor shared this remark with journalists. He also visited other polling centres at that time.

Regarding election security, he said: “The police you are seeing are not our security. Our security is thirty thousand students. Because they are the ones who wanted this election, they will provide security.”

To encourage students to vote, he added: “You could not vote in the national election. Start your first vote in life from here. Consider it as a rehearsal for the national election.”

Addressing students who are still in the halls or at home, he urged: “I urge you to come without any hindrance. The schedule of the shuttle train has been extended, and bus arrangements have been made. Come with your friends. Come in groups and exercise your voting rights.”

In this Cucsu and hall council election, there are 908 candidates. Among them, 415 are contesting for 26 positions in Cucsu, 473 in the hall council, and 20 in the hostel council. There are approximately 27,516 voters in Cucsu this time, including 11,156 female students. The last election was held in 1990.