Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Cucsu polls: VC emphasizes student-led security and participation

'You could not vote in the national election. Start your first vote in life from here'

Voting for the Chittagong University Central Student Union (Cucsu) on October 15, 2025. Photo: Tanvir Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 12:21 PM

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chittagong, Dr Muhammad Yeahia Akhter, has emphasized that the Cucsu election’s main security lies in the presence and spontaneous participation of thirty thousand students rather than police protection.

“The students themselves wanted this election, so they themselves will ensure its security,” he stated.

On Wednesday morning, during his inspection of the polling centre in front of the Faculty of Science, the vice-chancellor shared this remark with journalists. He also visited other polling centres at that time.

Regarding election security, he said: “The police you are seeing are not our security. Our security is thirty thousand students. Because they are the ones who wanted this election, they will provide security.”

To encourage students to vote, he added: “You could not vote in the national election. Start your first vote in life from here. Consider it as a rehearsal for the national election.”

Addressing students who are still in the halls or at home, he urged: “I urge you to come without any hindrance. The schedule of the shuttle train has been extended, and bus arrangements have been made. Come with your friends. Come in groups and exercise your voting rights.”

In this Cucsu and hall council election, there are 908 candidates. Among them, 415 are contesting for 26 positions in Cucsu, 473 in the hall council, and 20 in the hostel council. There are approximately 27,516 voters in Cucsu this time, including 11,156 female students. The last election was held in 1990.

Topics:

Chittagong University (CU)
Read More

Election for Cucsu and hall union begins

After 35 years, Cucsu election to be held on Wednesday amid festive atmosphere

Cucsu voters hope for responsible, student-friendly leadership

Six visually impaired students contest in Cucsu

Shibir-backed panel urges security, transparency ahead of Cucsu polls

Cucsu polls: Chhatra Dal promises enhanced safety, health, and opportunities for female students

Latest News

Portugal's Ronaldo becomes all-time top World Cup qualifying scorer

Mac Allister and Martinez braces power Argentina over Puerto Rico

FSCD DG: Raise voice against setting up illegal chemical warehouses

Sami’s five-for seals Afghanistan’s 200-run rout of Bangladesh

ACC's operation finds evidence of irregularities in health, Rajuk, food warehouses

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x