BU students start hunger strike, VC joins in solidarity

Seven students of Barisal University (BU) began a hunger strike on campus Thursday night, pressing for the fulfillment of their three-point charter of demands, and in a rare gesture of solidarity, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Taufiq Alam joined in.

The VC spent the night with the protesting students, lying beside them around 1am Friday to show support and help maintain a peaceful environment.

The VC also held discussions with the demonstrators, saying: “We are doing our best to meet the students' reasonable demands. The progress will be made public within the next week.”

However, the students declared they would continue their hunger strike until all demands are met.

The protest entered a new phase on the 37th day of their ongoing movement, which centers around three key demands: the urgent improvement of the university's infrastructure, expansion of the campus to meet growing academic needs and resolution of the persistent transportation crisis.

The students who started the hunger strike are Sharmila Zaman Senjuti from the English Department, Amiya Mandal from the Mass Communication and Journalism Department (2022–23 session), Tajul Islam from the Accounting and Information Systems Department (2021–22 session), Abubakar Siddique from the Chemistry Department (2022–23 session), Piyal Hasan from the Philosophy Department (2021–22 session), Tamim Ahmed Riaz from the Public Administration Department (2021–22 session), and Shawkat Osman Sakkhar from the Law Department.

Shawkat Osman Sakkhar, one of the students on hunger strike, said that although they have been protesting for a long time with reasonable demands, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has not tried to contact them even once.

That is why they were forced to start a hunger strike.