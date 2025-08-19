BRUR seeks 10 days to respond to students’ union election demand

The authorities of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) have sought 10 days to respond to the demand from students to hold the students’ union election, as they stage a hunger strike.

“BRUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Showkat Ali sought the time on Monday night,” said a statement signed by the university’s Public Relations officer Ehteramul Haque.

The students have been on hunger strike since 11am on Sunday, demanding the immediate announcement of the election schedule.

Meanwhile, six students have fallen ill, with three admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Though the university authorities have tried several times to convince the students to withdraw the strike, the students remained firm on their stance until their demands are met. The VC has visited them multiple times, urging an end to the movement.

The university administration said drafting the student union constitution and issuing an official gazette cannot be completed within days.

“As work on the process is ongoing, the VC has sought 10 working days to complete the preparations,” the statement reads.

Acknowledging the demand, the statement said a student union has become more urgent following the July Uprising, with students eagerly awaiting the election schedule.

While the 2009 BRUR Act does not explicitly provide for a student union, the current administration initiated the process in its 108th syndicate meeting to establish one through elections.





