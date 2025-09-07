Section 144 to continue in Tangail ahead of Kader Siddiqui’s rally

Section 144 has been imposed in Basail, Tangail, centring on separate programs announced at the same venue—one by Kader Siddiqui’s freedom fighters’ rally and another by a student rally.

As a result, a tense situation is prevailing in the upazila town, with all nearby shops closed.

The order, effective from 6am Sunday, will remain in place until 6:30pm. Within a 500-yard radius of the Basail central Shaheed Minar premises, all kinds of gatherings, slogans, processions, marches, and picketing are banned. Additional police were deployed across key points of Basail town from Sunday morning, while the army has also been put on alert to prevent untoward incidents. Checkpoints have been set up at various points.

A visit to the spot showed that the town remains tense due to the imposition of Section 144. Search checkpoints have been established at all entrances to Basail. Movement of people and vehicles in the town is visibly thin, while shops remain closed.

Meanwhile, Kader Siddiqui has stated that he will hold his rally in Basail.

Earlier on Saturday night, around 9pm, an official order signed by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Aklima Begum imposed Section 144. Both the Kaderia Bahini’s freedom fighters’ rally and a student rally under the banner of Chhatra Samaj were scheduled for 3pm Sunday at the Basail central Shaheed Minar premises.

According to a written application, on Monday, wartime company commander Kazi Ashraf Humayun Bangal submitted a formal request to the upazila nirbahi officer for permission to hold the freedom fighters’ rally and sought necessary administrative measures. Copies were sent to the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, and officer-in-charge of Basail police station. The rally was supposed to feature Kader Siddiqui, and founding president of Krishak Sramik Janata League, as the chief guest.

On the other hand, on Friday, one Roni Mia, on behalf of student leaders, submitted a written application seeking permission to hold a rally at the same venue under the banner of Chhatra Samaj. Both groups had used loudspeakers across the municipality to publicize their respective programs.

Basail police station Officer-in-Charge Jalal Uddin said both the rallies had been called for the same location. Fearing deterioration of law and order, the administration imposed Section 144.

He added that no one would be allowed to hold any rally at the venue under the order. Police activities have been intensified to avert any situation, and the law and order situation remains under control.