Kader Siddique: People fed up with activities of 24’s victors

Bangabir Abdul Kader Siddique has said that the people of the country are growing increasingly frustrated with the actions of the victors of ’24.

He made the remarks on Thursday while addressing about the disruption at a discussion session at Reporters’ Unity, where his elder brother, Abdul Latif Siddique, had gone to attend. Dr Kamal Hossain was the chief guest, and ZI Khan Panna was also present. At that very moment, a mob disrupted their programs.

“In a democratic country, no one has the constitutional or legal right to disrupt someone’s meeting or assembly. Yet, they are still being held at the DB office,” Kader Siddique said during a press conference at his home in Tangail city on Thursday evening.

He added that those from “71 Mancha” who were victims of Thursday’s incident were taken away by the police, affecting both sides to some extent. “Let them be released with honor. I hope that the head of the interim government, Dr Yunus, ensures that such incidents do not happen in the future.”

Siddique also reflected on the political importance of Latif Siddique, saying, “If Latif Siddique had not been born, much of Tangail politics would not have taken shape. Just as Bangladesh would not exist without Bangabandhu, we would not have come into politics without Latif Siddique. Others have also been detained at the DB office, but I do not know if they have been formally arrested. We have no objection to lawful arrests. Citizens can be held if there is a reason, but an independent citizen cannot be kept anywhere without justification, even for a minute. Cases may be filed, true or false, but why this without cause?”

Commenting on the 24’s anti-discrimination movement, he said, “I consider the victory of the ’24 movement as close to the essence of independence. Its success is always desirable. But the actions of those victors are testing the patience of the people. I thought their victory would last a thousand years, yet within a year, their success seems to be moving towards destruction.”

He criticized the current situation in Bangladesh, saying, “Compared to the despots of the Awami League, this despotism is far greater. People are not allowed to speak or express opinions. The biggest problem in the country is holding elections properly and impartially. Voters must be able to cast votes freely at polling centres. Security must be ensured. Nothing else can or should be imposed by anyone unelected. People will not accept that.”

On the national role of freedom fighters, he said: “Latif Siddique has no debt. As a nation, we must awaken and protest. If we remain asleep, we will lose honor, security, and respect. Freedom fighters, whether from the Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party, or any other party, are all freedom fighters of Bangladesh. They fought for the country; this spirit must be preserved.”

He further warned, “Leaving politics aside, creating mobs like this, destabilizing the country, and causing law and order breakdown—if the interim government cannot manage this, it should step aside. And if in power, they must act responsibly towards the people.”

Regarding Advocate Fazlur Rahman, he added, “Dancing in front of his house is inappropriate. Calling Fazlur Rahman mad will get no reaction; he is a genuine freedom fighter.”