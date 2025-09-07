Kader Siddique’s Tangail residence attacked and vandalized

An attack and vandalism took place at the residence of Kader Siddique, founder president of the Krishak Sramik Janata League, in Tangail.

The incident occurred around 12:30am on Sunday at his residence in Akurtakur Para of Tangail town.

During the attack, two of Kader's vehicles and several windows were vandalized.

He was present inside the house at the time.

According to staff members of Kader Siddique's household, a group of 10 to 15 masked men wearing helmets arrived in front of the house around midnight.

As the main gate was locked, several intruders entered the premises by climbing over with a ladder.

They were armed with local weapons.

The attackers first extracted octane fuel from the house generator and also brought additional fuel with them.

They then vandalized two of Kader's cars.

When the residents raised an alarm by shouting, the attackers fled the premises using the ladder, but continued throwing bricks and stones from outside, breaking several windows.

Md Liton, driver of Kader's car, said that three masked men carrying local weapons entered the premises by climbing over the gate with a ladder and damaged the vehicles.

They also attempted to set the cars on fire using petrol.

Those who remained outside hurled bricks and stones in large numbers.

Officer-in-Charge of Tangail Sadar Model police station, Tanvir Ahmed, said that police reached the scene that very night, but the attackers had already fled.

The identities of those involved remain unknown, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Abdul Kader Siddique held a press conference at his residence at 12pm on Sunday regarding the incident.

He said: "My house has been destroyed and if further destruction can bring peace to the country, I have no objection."

He further added: "National and international conspirators are seeking opportunities to destabilize the country."