Latif Siddique’s brother denied flying to Bangkok

He was accompanied by his wife at the time

 

File image of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 05:16 PM

SM Siddique, younger brother of Bangabir Abdul Kader Siddique and former minister Abdul Latif Siddique, was barred from leaving the country at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday morning while on his way to Bangkok.

He was accompanied by his wife at the time.

According to a source at Shahjalal International Airport, Siddique arrived at the airport with his wife to board a US-Bangla Airlines flight scheduled for 10am. However, he was stopped at immigration, questioned, and subsequently denied departure due to a travel ban. He was later sent back from the airport.

Siddique is a former chairman of Kalihati upazila in Tangail.

Travel banAbdul Kader Siddique
