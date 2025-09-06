Kader Siddique: People want Bangabandhu, not Hasina or Awami League

Veteran freedom fighter Bangabir Kader Siddique has said the people do not want Sheikh Hasina or the Awami League, but rather Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his ideals.

He made the remarks on Saturday at the extended meeting of the Sakhipur Upazila Krishak Sramik Janata League, held at the party office in Tangail.

“We do not want Awami League; we do not want Joy Bangla; we do not want Sheikh Hasina. We want Bangabandhu. Just as criticizing the Liberation War is the same as criticizing Bangabandhu, criticizing the Liberation War is also criticizing Ziaur Rahman. Ziaur Rahman was one of the greatest freedom fighters.

“Awami League can say thousands of things about him (Ziaur Rahman), but I do not have a single doubt about him. Ziaur Rahman was a greater freedom fighter than me. We are with those who will do politics by accepting Bangabandhu, independence, and Bangladesh,” he said.

Later, around 2:30pm, Siddique fell ill during the meeting, leading to its cancellation.