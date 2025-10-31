BNP’s Milon seeks govt explanation over travel ban

BNP leader and former state minister for education ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon on Friday urged the government to explain why he was stopped from going abroad for medical treatment.

“While travelling to Bangkok for medical treatment on Thursday morning, I came to know at the immigration counter of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport that a travel ban has been imposed on me,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club, Milon said when he asked for the reason behind the ban, he did not get any clear answer.

“I want to know from the government why I was not allowed to travel abroad. This government was formed after the great mass uprising of 2024. My party BNP has supported Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus and his interim government from the very beginning,” the BNP leader said.

Milon said he firmly believes the current government will not be misled by anyone’s or any agency’s wrong information or conspiracy.

He said: “I hope the government will take proper steps to protect the constitutional, civil, and human rights of all citizens, including mine.”

The former state minister said he has always remained loyal to the state and committed to upholding the rule of law. “I am ready to fully cooperate with the government for the welfare of the country and its people," he added.

Milon said the love of his country and its people inspired him to give up his US citizenship and passport to join politics.

He recalled how, during the past 15 years under what he called the fascist rule of the Awami League, many opposition leaders, including BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, were not allowed to travel abroad.

Milon also said he had been prevented from travelling abroad during the Awami League’s rule, which forced him to move to the apex court. The court later directed the government not to create any obstruction when he would leave the country and return home.