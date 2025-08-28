Thursday, August 28, 2025

Ex-minister Latif Siddique, others taken into police custody

The incident occurred around 12pm on Thursday at the premises of Dhaka Reporters Unity

Arrest of Latif Siddique at DRU premises on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 03:10 PM

Several individuals, including former minister Latif Siddique and Dhaka University Law Department Professor Hafizur Rahman, were taken into police custody following unrest at the “Moncho 71” event.

Some Awami League leaders were also among those taken into custody, though their identities have not yet been fully confirmed.

The incident took place around 12pm on Thursday at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) premises.

Shahbagh police station Sub-Inspector Rashed said: “At this point, there is no alternative but to take them from here. We are taking them to the station, and senior officials will decide on the next steps.”

He further said that it would be clarified later whether the individuals have been formally arrested or are being held in police custody.

Earlier in the morning, “Moncho 71” had organized a roundtable discussion at the Shafiqul Kabir Auditorium of DRU on the topic “Our Great Liberation War and the Constitution of Bangladesh.”

In the afternoon, police, led by ADC Asad, arrived at the venue and took several individuals, including Latif Siddique, into a police van.

Meanwhile, upon learning about the event, a group led by Al Amin Rasel under the banner “July Warriors” gathered at the venue and staged a blockade.

They entered the auditorium, turned off the lights and closed both doors, confining Latif Siddique and others inside while chanting slogans.

Topics:

Dhaka University (DU)Abdul Kader SiddiqueAwami League (AL)
