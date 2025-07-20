Sunday, July 20, 2025

Section 144 in force in Gopalganj

The imposition follows violent clashes centring on an NCP rally last Wednesday, which left five people dead

Public announcement vehicle regarding the imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj.
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 11:40 AM

Section 144 has been imposed across Gopalganj after a nightly curfew ended at 6am on Sunday.

The district magistrate and deputy commissioner, Muhammad Kamruzzaman, issued the order on Saturday at around 10:30pm to maintain law and order in the area.

The imposition follows violent clashes centring on an NCP rally last Wednesday, which left five people dead. 

In response to the situation, the local administration had imposed a curfew that was periodically relaxed. The most recent curfew was in place from 8pm Saturday to 6am Sunday.

Public gatherings and the movement of groups of people remain prohibited. However, students, examinees, emergency services, and government offices have been exempted from the restrictions.

Shops reopened on a limited scale on Sunday morning, and public transport has resumed.

Law enforcement remains on high alert across the district.

