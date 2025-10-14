Gopalganj eyes direct train link to Dhaka for safer, cheaper travel

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman has proposed launching a direct passenger train service between Gopalganj and Dhaka to improve travel safety and convenience for thousands of commuters.

The DC’s office has sent an official letter to the general manager of the Western Zone of Bangladesh Railway regarding the proposal on October 5.

The letter noted that Gopalganj is a key district in the country’s southwest in terms of administration, education, agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and healthcare. The district hosts several important institutions, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj Medical College and Hospital, the Eye Hospital and Training Institute, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), the Rural Development Academy, the Textile Engineering College, Essential Drugs Company Limited, the Nursing Institute, and the Institute of Livestock Science and Technologies. These institutions attract a large number of students, officials, and employees from across the country, most of whom are not residents of Gopalganj.

Currently, road transport is the only means of travel between Gopalganj and Dhaka, a four- to five-hour journey that is costly, time-consuming, and accident-prone, said the letter.

The DC’s letter also mentioned that in the past three years, Gopalganj has recorded 332 road accidents, resulting in 266 deaths and 492 injuries, making road travel increasingly risky.

Citing these reasons, the DC wrote: “Considering the large number of Dhaka-bound students, officials, and employees from Gopalganj, the rising rate of road accidents, and the need to save time and money, it is essential to introduce at least two direct passenger trains from Gobra Station to Dhaka.”

Currently, a train departs Gobra Station each morning for Rajshahi and returns at night. The station is located 5km from Mollahat in Bagerhat and 12km from Kalia in Narail. Although Dhaka–Khulna and Dhaka–Benapole trains pass through Kashiani Junction in Gopalganj, passengers from Gopalganj and nearby districts remain deprived of direct train service.

Copies of the DC’s proposal have also been sent to the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Railways, the Divisional Commissioner of Dhaka Division, and the Director General of Bangladesh Railway.

Vice President of the Gopalganj Chamber of Commerce, Alhaj Md Mosharraf Hossain, said that implementing the proposal would benefit thousands of residents of Gopalganj, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, and Narail.

“It would not only make travel safer and more affordable but also reduce road accidents and boost trade and other activities,” he said.

Local residents, including rickshaw-puller Mofiz Uddin, easy-bike driver Forhad Hossain, day labourer Abdul Rahman, grocer Alam Mia, and small trader Romiz Uddin, welcomed the initiative.

They said if a direct train runs between Gopalganj and Dhaka, travel will be safer and cleaner.

They mentioned that bus fares are around Tk500, and they are hoping train fares will be nearly half.

DC Muhammad Kamruzzaman said he has already sent the letter and discussed the matter with the Western Zone GM of Bangladesh Railway, who has assured him of efforts to make the service operational.

Farid Ahmed, general manager of Bangladesh Railway (Western Zone), confirmed receiving a copy of the letter via WhatsApp.

“We have not officially received the letter yet, but once it arrives, it will be sent to the divisional committee for review. The committee will meet and take further action based on its decision,” he said.