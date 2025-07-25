Gopalganj unrest: ASK demands probe into killings, mass arrests

A fact-finding report by human rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) found that five civilians were shot dead by law enforcement and many others injured during a violent clash that broke out in Gopalganj on July 16, amid a scheduled rally organized by the National Citizen Party (NCP).

ASK’s investigation, conducted over July 21–22, revealed that before the rally began, Awami League supporters allegedly attacked the rally venue, triggering chaos.

Despite a strong deployment of police and military personnel, tensions intensified with the arrival of NCP leaders.

Following their speeches, violence spread across the area, prompting security forces to use tear gas, sound grenades, and live ammunition.

ASK identified the five individuals who died: Dipto Saha, 25, Ramzan Kazi, 18, Imon Talukder, 17, Sohel Molla, 32, and Ramzan Munshi, who later died in the hospital.

Only one of the victims received a confirmed autopsy. Families of the deceased claim that some were buried without proper post-mortems and accuse security forces of excessive force, including assaulting unarmed civilians.

The report states that eight criminal cases were filed, naming 5,400 individuals—358 of whom were identified, including children and members of minority communities. Among them, 18 minors were detained under the Anti-Terrorism Act, despite no clear evidence of their involvement.

Gopalganj jail, with a capacity of 348, became severely overcrowded with over 750 detainees, forcing authorities to transfer prisoners to other districts. During the unrest, even the prison compound came under attack, leading guards to open fire.

Representatives ASK were unable to meet with the army authorities stationed in Gopalganj despite repeated efforts.

On July 22, when ASK representatives attempted to speak with Captain Sakib, the duty company commander near the DC office in Gopalganj town, he stated that he was on VIP duty and could not talk at that moment.

He provided his phone number and requested they contact him later. However, ASK's subsequent attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful.

ASK has urged an independent investigation into the incident, citing grave concerns over human rights violations, misuse of legal authority, arbitrary detentions, forced confessions, and the suppression of peaceful political gatherings.