Judicial probe ends after hearings on Gopalganj NCP rally violence that killed 5

The judicial investigation commission formed over the incident in which five people were killed in clashes and shootings during an NCP procession completed its investigation work on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of the commission’s chairman, Supreme Court retired judge Dr Md Abu Tariq, six members of the committee at the Circuit House first recorded testimonies from the relatives of the deceased. Later, the commission members also took statements from BNP, Jamaat, and NCP leaders, media personnel, police, and administrative officials

Earlier, on Tuesday (12 August), the commission members reached Gopalganj and toured key locations, including Ulpur, the district jail, the NCP meeting venue, and the residence of the Deputy Commissioner. During the visit, they also recorded testimonies from people of various professions. On the same day, the committee held a press briefing in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner.

Regarding the incident, Ramjan Kazi’s maternal uncle Kalim Munsi and Ramjan Munsi’s brother Jamal Munsi said, “We met with the investigation commission at the Circuit House on Wednesday (13 August) morning. There we submitted our written statements.”

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman said, “The members of the investigation commission stayed in Gopalganj for two days to conduct the investigation. Today, Wednesday (13 August), the commission members will leave Gopalganj. They started the investigation work yesterday, Tuesday (12 August).”

On 16 July, during the NCP program, leaders, activists, and supporters of the Awami League and affiliated organizations launched attacks. Later, in clashes between law enforcement and the leaders and activists, five people were killed, and more than fifty were injured, including media personnel.

To control the situation, Section 144 was initially imposed, and a curfew was enforced at night. The curfew was later extended several times. On 20 July at 8 pm, the curfew and Section 144 were lifted. Since then, normalcy has prevailed in Gopalganj district. Following the incident, the government formed a judicial investigation committee to probe the matter.