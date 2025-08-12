Children at risk on way to school in Gopalganj

Over 100 young students in Gopalganj face daily hardships making their way to school through waterlogged and muddy roads, exposing themselves to significant risks.

A 300-metre stretch of road near their schools is missing, causing severe waterlogging during the rainy season that lasts up to four months. Students often have to wade through knee-deep mud and water, sometimes riding piggyback on their parents or crossing by unstable dinghy boats.

Several boat capsizes have occurred, soaking students’ clothes and school materials, though no major injuries have been reported.

The children attend a government primary school in Poddarbari and a nearby Hindu Welfare Trust-run non-formal education centre at Sarbajanin Hari Mandir in Karrargati. The students, aged between three and 11, travel through this challenging route as the alternate road is both longer and more hazardous.

On-site inspection revealed that paved roads from the Police Lines traffic box extend northward to Poddarbari and Paramanik, but the critical 300-metre gap remains unpaved. During the dry season, villagers use paddy field tracks, but the monsoon adds to their suffering.

About 30 students from South Karrargati also attend the government primary school, but their 200-meter road section is submerged in water, making boat crossings impossible.

The school authorities and local residents have repeatedly appealed to municipal officials for road repairs, but no solution has been provided.

Hiru Kamrunnahar, head teacher of Karrargati Government Primary School, said the school has 210 students, including 76 from Paramanik and 30 from South Karrargati who face severe travel difficulties.

“Road construction and repair are urgently needed,” she said.

Poly Bala, a teacher at the non-formal education centre, noted that 30 pre-primary children attend the centre, with 14 coming through the flooded Poddarbari area.

“A simple 300-metre road would greatly alleviate the sufferings of the children, parents, and teachers alike,” she said.

Fifth graders Swarna Poddar and Disha Tikader and fourth grader Prapti Biswas said they walk through muddy paddy field tracks in the dry season, but during the rains, the area floods, and walking becomes impossible. They must pay 10 taka to cross by dinghy boats, which often sway dangerously. Such boats have capsized several times.

The longer, paved route is 2km and crosses a busy highway with fast-moving vehicles, making it unsafe, said the students. They urged the authorities to fix the roads quickly.

Fifth graders Brishti Kirtaniya and Ratri Majumdar added that they often walk barefoot due to the muddy conditions, suffering cuts and falls. Their bags, clothes, and books frequently get wet, and they miss school during heavy rain.

Boatman Amit Roy said he has been ferrying students for 10 days, but the boats often rock and capsize if the children move suddenly. Although no serious injuries have occurred, students could be at risk if they do not know how to swim.

Local residents Sujan Majumdar, teacher Pabitro Kumar Biswas, and Ripon Biswas stressed that the area’s nearly 2,500 inhabitants suffer most during the monsoon.

Despite repeated appeals, the municipality has yet to take effective action. Building this road is essential, they said.

Gopalganj District Primary Education Officer Josna Khatun said the matter has been reported to the upazila executive officer, who is taking it seriously.

Gopalganj municipality executive engineer Mehedi Hasan explained that delays are due to landowners unwilling to provide land for road construction. Once resolved, work will begin promptly.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer M Rokibul Hasan, who recently inspected the site, assured that the importance of constructing the road will be prioritized.