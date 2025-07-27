Gopalganj violence: Observer team finds no justification for use of lethal force

An 11-member citizen observation team has visited the site of the recent violence during a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally in Gopalganj. In a statement released Saturday, the team said they found no justification for the use of lethal weapons during the incident.

They called on the government to initiate an impartial and credible investigation to determine whether there had been human rights violations and excessive use of force.

On July 16, violence erupted in Gopalganj city centring on an NCP rally, leading to clashes, vandalism, gunfire, and the deaths of five people. Several arrests followed.

In response, the citizen team visited Gopalganj on July 22 to conduct a preliminary review of the law and order and human rights situation.

The observation team included photographer Shahidul Alam, Dhaka University professors Samina Luthfa, Moshaheda Sultana, and Rushad Faridi, lawyers Sara Hossain and Manzoor Al Matin, journalist Tasneem Khalil, artist Bithi Ghosh, writer Firoz Ahmed, and rights activist Nafiul Alam. Another journalist was part of the team but chose to remain anonymous.

Their statement, issued to the media on behalf of all 11 members, presented their findings and recommendations.

The team stated that they spoke with local residents, journalists, teachers, students, eyewitnesses, police, and army personnel during their visit. According to their findings, tensions had been mounting on social media before the rally, with provocative posts shared by supporters of both the banned Awami League and the NCP.

Some rally participants told the observers that Awami League affiliates had vowed to thwart the rally at any cost and had threatened not to allow NCP leaders to enter the area. These provocative messages were widely circulated on social platforms.

Students of Gopalganj University of Science and Technology who participated in the rally, and are also part of an anti-discrimination student movement, claimed that threats from Awami League supporters created an atmosphere of fear. They did not believe that NCP or its supporters were responsible for inciting tensions through their statements.

However, the NCP did not make any apparent effort to publicly distance itself from the provocative online rhetoric against the Tungipara shrine or to reassure locals ahead of the rally. According to some residents, fiery speeches by NCP leaders on the day of the rally significantly escalated the situation.

According to local testimonies, the rally stage was vandalized even before NCP leaders arrived. A police vehicle was torched, crude bombs exploded, and roads were blocked. Observers noted signs of organized attacks allegedly involving ruling party supporters.

Slogans like “Down with Mujibism” sparked anger among locals, drawing thousands to the rally site. Clashes broke out as NCP leaders were leaving, and police were forced to retreat after running out of tear gas and rubber bullets. The military reportedly fired shots to disperse the crowd.

CCTV footage suggests three of the deceased were unarmed. One minor was shot in the thigh, but the cause of death remains unclear. Witnesses reported homemade weapons and projectiles but did not confirm gunfire from the crowd.

Post-incident, Section 144 was imposed, around 300 arrested, and cases filed against over 10,000 people, including minors. The observers criticised arbitrary arrests and lack of legal protection.

They also questioned the neutrality of the government-formed probe commission, which includes members from accused agencies and excludes investigation into the shootings.

Key recommendations from the team: