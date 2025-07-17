Tense calm in Gopalganj as curfew continues, 14 held

A tense calm gripped Gopalganj on Thursday as the district remained under curfew following violent clashes linked to a rally organized by the National Citizen Party (NCP), with different forces detaining 14 individuals the previous night.

They were later turned over to Gopalganj Sadar police station.

No case has been filed in connection with the incident yet, said Gopalganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Mir Md Sajedur Rahman.

During the curfew, Gopalganj city fell quiet with barely any movement on the streets.

Only a handful of rickshaws were seen, while most other vehicles stayed off the roads.

Shops and markets remained closed, and people stayed indoors unless they had an urgent reason to step out.

Law enforcement presence was notably absent throughout the night.

Even after dawn broke, the city showed no signs of returning to normal.

Commercial establishments remained closed, and there was no visible activity from law enforcement agencies—no patrols, no movement.

Security personnel were stationed in front of the district jail.

Roads were largely deserted, and local markets were devoid of people.

Amid the silence, the curfew remains in effect.