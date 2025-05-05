Monday, May 05, 2025

Bangladeshi teen killed, Indian injured in BSF firing along Brahmanbaria border

Indian national Sujan Barman taken to Dhaka, police say

File image of BSF border. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 05 May 2025, 05:23 PM

A Bangladeshi teenager has been shot dead and another Indian injured by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on the Madla border under Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Shakib, 17, son of Motaleb Hossain, a resident of Madla Guchchagram in Bayek union of the upazila, died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at Comilla Medical College Hospital.

The firing occurred in the border area on Sunday night, in which an Indian citizen named Sujan Barman, 35, was also shot and injured.

Kasba police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Kader said Shakib and Sujan Barman, an Indian citizen, were shot by the Indian BSF on the Madla border in Kasba upazila at midnight.

Locals sent the injured Shakib to Comilla, while the Indian national was taken to Dhaka, he said.

Kasba Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Samiul Islam said Shakib went to the Madla border at night to bring a stolen motorcycle through an Indian man named Sujan.

At that time, BSF members patrolling the border opened fire on them. Both Sujan and Shakib were shot, the UNO said.

Later, Shakib was taken to Comilla Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where he died while undergoing treatment.

His body has been brought back to his home, the UNO added.

Topics:

Bangladesh-India BorderBorder Security Force (BSF)
