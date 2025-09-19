Friday, September 19, 2025

BSF push 16 Bangladeshis at Naogaon border, say BGB

Among them are seven men, five children, and four women

The 16 Bangladeshis detained after BSF push-in at Naogaon border. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 05:04 PM

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) pushed 16 Bangladeshis, including five children and four women, into Bangladesh early Friday at the Patnitala border, officials said.

The group was detained by Naogaon’s Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-14 (Patnitala) camp near border pillar 254/1-S in Sheetalmath BOP after being spotted wandering near a tea stall in Ghurki village, according to a press release issued at 11am.

The detainees—seven men, five children, and four women—include Motaleb Sheikh (45), Shafiqul Islam (35), Majnu Biswas (48), Noyon Khan (25), Mukul Sheikh (25), Mridul Sheikh (20), Samir (11), Bina Khatun (29), Mim (8), Mariam Khatun (10), Rozina Khatun (18), Mira Khatun (8 months), Elina Khatun (28), Jannatul Sarker (10), Jochna Begum (50) of Natore, and Miraj Sheikh (18) of Pabna.

During primary questioning, the detainees admitted they had entered India through the Rajshahi border several years ago. They have been handed over to Patnitala police station.

Border Security Force (BSF)
