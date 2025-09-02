Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
BSF returns body of Bangladeshi man three days after death

According to local sources, while purchasing buffaloes from Indian traders, Abdur Rahman was shot by BSF

File image of border. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Sep 2025, 03:55 PM

Three days after death, the body of a man, who was shot inside India, has been returned to Bangladesh by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The deceased, identified as Abdur Rahman, 30, was killed inside India at the Dona border in Kanaighat, Sylhet.

At around 1am on Tuesday, the BSF handed over the body to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting near international pillar 1339.

Kanaighat police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Abdul Awal told Dhaka Tribune that from the evening, BGB, police, and local public representatives were waiting at the border for the return of the body. Late at night, Meghalaya police brought the boxed body to the border, and after the formalities of the flag meeting, Kanaighat police received it in the presence of BGB. Later, after completing legal procedures, the body was handed over to the victim’s family.

According to local sources, on Friday, in the afternoon, BSF opened fire about 300 yards inside India, between border pillars 1338-39. Abdur Rahman, son of the late Khalilur Rahman of Barachatal East village in Kanaighat, was killed on the spot. He and several others were returning after purchasing buffalo from Indian traders when the attack occurred. While the others injured in the shooting somehow managed to return to Bangladesh, Abdur Rahman’s body remained at the border.

After the incident, the BGB Dona camp contacted BSF to request the return of the body. Following several rounds of discussion, the body was finally handed over in a meeting on Monday night.

Border Security Force (BSF)Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB)
