3 Bangladeshi nationals beaten to death along Habiganj border

Three Bangladeshi nationals were beaten to death, reportedly by Indian nationals in Tripura state of India, on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Pandit Mia, son of Kana Mia; Sajal Mia, son of Kuddus Mia; and Jewel Mia, son of Asrab Ullah, all residents of Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj district.

Lt Col Tanjinul Rahman, commanding officer of BGB-55, said the incident occurred at Karangichhara in Tripura state, about 4–5 kilometres inside India from the zero point of the border.

The exact time of the incident, however, could not be confirmed.

According to BGB sources, the three Bangladeshis had allegedly crossed into India two to three days ago when local Indian residents attacked them, suspecting them to be cattle lifters. The attackers allegedly beat and stabbed the men indiscriminately, leaving them dead on the spot.

The bodies were later kept at Sampahar police station.

Quoting Pandit Mia's son, BGB officials said the victims had gone to the hilly area to collect betel leaves on Tuesday morning and had been missing since then.

“On Wednesday, we came to know that the bodies of all three were in India,” said Zahir Mia, son of Pandit.

BGB personnel have contacted the Border Security Force (BSF) regarding the incident, said Lt Col Tanjinul.

“Efforts are ongoing to verify the authenticity of the incident and to gather detailed information. All necessary measures are being taken to maintain peace and harmony in the border area and to prevent the recurrence of such unwanted incidents in the future,” he added.