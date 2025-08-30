BSF firing kills Bangladeshi man, injures several along Sylhet border

A 25-year-old Bangladeshi man was killed and several others injured after the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire along the Dona border in Kanaighat upazila, Sylhet, on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased Abdur Rahman, son of Khalilur Rahman of Atgram Barochatol (Bakuri) village, reportedly crossed into Indian territory on Friday night to bring buffalo, along with several companions. He died on the spot after being shot, while his companions sustained injuries.

Officer-in-Charge of Kanaighat police station Abdul Awal, said a police team had been sent to receive the body, which will be handed over upon arrival.

Nazim Uddin, a local union parishad member, said that the victim was killed during BSF firing.

Lt Col Jubayer Anwar, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion-19, said, “We have heard that a Bangladeshi was killed in border firing. A BGB team is working on the matter.”