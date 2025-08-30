Saturday, August 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BSF firing kills Bangladeshi man, injures several along Sylhet border

A police team has been sent to receive the body, says the OC

File image of Abdur Rahman, who was killed by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at the Dona border in Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 06:51 PM

A 25-year-old Bangladeshi man was killed and several others injured after the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire along the Dona border in Kanaighat upazila, Sylhet, on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased Abdur Rahman, son of Khalilur Rahman of Atgram Barochatol (Bakuri) village, reportedly crossed into Indian territory on Friday night to bring buffalo, along with several companions. He died on the spot after being shot, while his companions sustained injuries.

Officer-in-Charge of Kanaighat police station Abdul Awal, said a police team had been sent to receive the body, which will be handed over upon arrival.

Nazim Uddin, a local union parishad member, said that the victim was killed during BSF firing.

Lt Col Jubayer Anwar, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion-19, said, “We have heard that a Bangladeshi was killed in border firing. A BGB team is working on the matter.”

Topics:

Border KillingBGBSylhetBorder Security Force (BSF)
Read More

122 fishermen held after crossing into Myanmar waters

BSF DG: Illegally entering Bangladeshis handed over to BGB respectfully

1L cft sand seized in Sylhet by mobile court

Bangladesh-India to curb border killings

Sylhet enforces ban on sand, stone trade after Sadapathor incident

Cabinet probe committee visits Sadapathor

Latest News

Jatiya Party office set on fire at Bijoynagar

Bangladesh, Mexico celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties

Dhaka American Women’s Club joins global network through Fawco affiliation

Shipping Adviser: Hotels causing pollution in Cox’s Bazar should be shut

Tawhid Afridi seeks bail citing recent kidney operation, health issues

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x