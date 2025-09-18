Felani’s brother joins BGB

14 years after the gruesome killing of teenager Felani Khatun by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Kurigram border, her younger brother has obtained a job in Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after passing a recruitment test.

Arfan Hossain, 21,who appeared in the recruitment test organized by BGB-15 Battalion in the district on February 23 this year, qualified test.

On Thursday, commanding officer of the battalion Lt Col Mehedi Imam handed him the appointment letter at a ceremony at the battalion headquarters.

The BGB official said the battalion has always stood by Felani’s family.

“Arfan will begin his official training on Friday. We hope he will complete training successfully and serve the country as a proud member of BGB,” he said.

He also said that the BGB remains vigilant along the border to prevent any recurrence of tragedies like Felani’s killing.

15-year-old Felani was shot dead by BSF on January 7, 2011 along the Kurigram-Cooch Behar border.

Her body left hanging on the barbed-wire fence sparked outrage at home and abroad.