41 additional tax commissioners of NBR transferred

The order directed the transferred officials to join their new workplaces immediately

File image of NBR building. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 07:20 PM

A total of 41 additional tax commissioners have been transferred and appointed simultaneously at the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The reshuffle was announced in a notification issued by the Tax Administration-1 branch of the Internal Resources Division on Tuesday.

According to the notification, Md Hafiz Al Asad has been transferred to Tax Zone-20, Dhaka. Sheikh Shaheen has been appointed to Tax Zone-11 at Ekattor Bhaban. Md Shahiduzzaman has been posted to Tax Zone-Narsingdi, while Md Mizanur Rahman has been transferred to Tax Zone-31, Dhaka. Md Nazidur Rasul has been given current charge in Tax Zone-01, Gazipur.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Fakhrul Islam will join Tax Zone-02, Sylhet, and Md Anwarul Islam has been transferred to Tax Zone-32, Chittagong. Mia Mohammad Mamun has been appointed to Tax Zone-Gazipur and Mohammad Abdullah to Tax Zone-Narayanganj. Md Nasiruzzaman has been given charge of Tax Zone-Rajshahi and Abdus Salam of Tax Zone-Jessore.

Md Mizanur Rahman will move to Tax Zone-03, Mymensingh. Md Jashim Uddin has been transferred to Tax Zone-14, Dhaka. Md Abdur Rouf has been posted to Tax Zone-23, Dhaka, while Mohammad Jannat Iqbal has been appointed to Tax Zone-04, Dhaka. Farzana Sultana has been sent to Tax Zone-19, Dhaka, and Sahed Ahmed Chowdhury has been transferred to Tax Appeal Zone-02, Dhaka.

Shamima Akhter will join Tax Zone-15, Dhaka. Mousumi Barmon has been sent to Tax Zone-36, Dhaka, and Ivana Mafrek Saeed has been transferred to Tax Appeal Zone-03, Dhaka. Md Farukul Islam has been appointed to Tax Zone-02, Dhaka. Masum Billah will join Tax Zone-03, Sylhet.

Mashud-Al-Karim has been given current charge in Tax Zone-14, Dhaka. Mohammad Morshed has been transferred to Tax Appeal Zone-01, Dhaka. Md Moinul Hasan will join the Central Intelligence Cell of NBR. Saiful Islam has been transferred to Tax Zone-13, Dhaka. Farid Uddin has been sent to Tax Zone-07, Narayanganj, and Mohammad Saiful Alam has been appointed to Tax Zone-12, Dhaka.

Mohammad Shariful Islam has been transferred to Tax Appeal Zone-03, Khulna. Md Selim Reza has been sent to Tax Zone-11, Dhaka. Md Sharafat Hossain has been given charge of Tax Zone-08, Narsingdi. Md Mizanur Rahman has been appointed as additional director general in the Tax Inspection Directorate.

Md Shawkat Hossain has been transferred to Tax Zone-04, Chittagong. Mohammad Shariful Haque will join Tax Zone-22, Chittagong. Mohammad Kamruzzaman has been transferred to Tax Appeal Zone-04, Dhaka. Suman Das has been given current charge in the Comilla Tax Zone.

In addition, Sheikh Md Kamruzzaman has been transferred to Tax Appeal Zone-04, Dhaka. Tapas Kumar Pal has been given current charge in Tax Zone-Rangpur. Md Mosharraf Hossain has been assigned to Tax Zone-Shahjahanpur (current charge). Md Abdul Malek has been appointed to Tax Zone-Khulna and Md Ariful Haque has been transferred to Tax Zone-Rajshahi (current charge).

The notification further stated that Inspection Range-2 of Tax Zone-04, Chittagong, has also been given additional charge of Inspection Range-1 of the same zone.

The order, signed by Md Mosaddeque Hossain, first secretary (Tax Administration) of the Internal Resources Division, directed the transferred officials to join their new workplaces immediately.

