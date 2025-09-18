Govt approves drafts of 2 EC ordinances, one NBR law

The government has given final approval to drafts of two Election Commission (EC) ordinances and one National Board of Revenue (NBR) law.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced the decision following a meeting of the Advisory Council on Thursday at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

“Today, several important decisions came out of the Advisory Council meeting, including the approval of two EC ordinances and a proposal to reform one NBR law,” he said. “There was also discussion on the progress of ongoing reforms.”

He added that the proposals to amend the Election Officers Act (Special Principal Act, 1991, Act No. 13) and the Election Commission Secretariat Act (2009, Act No. 5) have been approved, noting that these laws will help accelerate the commission’s work ahead of the election.

The press secretary also said the chief adviser instructed ministries to compile a list of reforms initiated by the commission itself. “We see that ministries and advisers have undertaken more reforms than those proposed by the reform commissions,” he noted.

On the participation of four political leaders accompanying the Chief Adviser to the United States, Shafiqul Alam said: “This year’s UN session is very important. They are our partners, and at the Chief Adviser’s invitation, they will join him on the trip.”