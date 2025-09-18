Thursday, September 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Govt approves drafts of 2 EC ordinances, one NBR law

The chief adviser instructed ministries to compile a list of reforms initiated by the commission itself

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefing reporters at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 06:43 PM

The government has given final approval to drafts of two Election Commission (EC) ordinances and one National Board of Revenue (NBR) law.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced the decision following a meeting of the Advisory Council on Thursday at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

“Today, several important decisions came out of the Advisory Council meeting, including the approval of two EC ordinances and a proposal to reform one NBR law,” he said. “There was also discussion on the progress of ongoing reforms.”

He added that the proposals to amend the Election Officers Act (Special Principal Act, 1991, Act No. 13) and the Election Commission Secretariat Act (2009, Act No. 5) have been approved, noting that these laws will help accelerate the commission’s work ahead of the election.

The press secretary also said the chief adviser instructed ministries to compile a list of reforms initiated by the commission itself. “We see that ministries and advisers have undertaken more reforms than those proposed by the reform commissions,” he noted.

On the participation of four political leaders accompanying the Chief Adviser to the United States, Shafiqul Alam said: “This year’s UN session is very important. They are our partners, and at the Chief Adviser’s invitation, they will join him on the trip.”

Topics:

National Board of Revenue (NBR)Bangladesh Election Commission
Read More

Rice import thru Hili drives down market prices

EC secretary: 70% locally-procured election materials already in hand

Ex-NBR official Matiur, wife remanded

Bangladesh’s tobacco underworld: A billion-stick black market bleeding the nation dry

Matiur allowed secret meeting, 11 police suspended

National consultation calls for disability-inclusive polls

Latest News

Media remains controlled in Bangladesh, says Nahid

Experts: Excessive concentration in Dhaka hampering economy by 10%

Israel seizes roof of Ibrahimi Mosque, Palestinians urge Unesco intervention

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink mutual defence pact

Dengue: Six more die, 647 hospitalized in 24hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x