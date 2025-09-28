NBR Advisory Committee dissolved

The interim government on Sunday dissolved the five-member advisory committee formed to initiate positive reforms in the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

A gazette notification said that the activities of the NBR reform advisory committee have been terminated due to the promulgation of the Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance 2025.

The five-member advisory committee was formed on October 9, 2024.

The committee was supposed to provide recommendations on tax policy reforms, improvements in tax administration, automation and other related matters.

The committee was included two former NBR chairman: Muhammad Abdul Mazid and Nasiruddin Ahmed.

The other members were Delwar Hossain, Aminur Rahman, and Farid Uddin, all former members of the taxes and customs divisions.