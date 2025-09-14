Sunday, September 14, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Ex-NBR official Matiur, wife remanded

According to case statement, ACC filed case against Matiur’s daughter Farzana for concealing Tk2.45 crore and acquiring illegal assets over Tk53.41 crore

Matiur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 04:12 PM

In a corruption case, a Dhaka court granted one day of remand for former National Board of Revenue (NBR) official Matiur Rahman, and his wife, former chairman of Raipura upazila parishad in Narsingdi, Laila Kaniz.

On Sunday, after the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Monirul Islam’s court passed this order.

Earlier, on August 13, the investigation officer of the case, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Assistant Director Sabikun Nahar, applied for their three-day remand. On that day, the court set Sunday for the remand hearing in the presence of the accused.

On the day, they were produced in court from prison. At 2:35pm, the remand hearing began in their presence.

ACC Public Prosecutor Md Tarikul Islam argued in favour of the remand. Defence lawyer Wahiduzzaman Liton sought cancellation of the remand and applied for bail. After hearing both sides, the court granted one day of remand for them.

According to the case statement, on January 6, the ACC filed the case against Matiur and Laila's daughter Farzana Rahman Ipsita, on charges of concealing information of over Tk2.45 crore and acquiring illegal assets worth more than Tk53.41 crore. Matiur Rahman was made a co-accused in the case.

Topics:

National Board of Revenue (NBR)Matiur Rahman
