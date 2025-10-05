Sunday, October 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

NBR directs strengthening of tax intelligence operations

The NBR expects stronger field-level intelligence to boost revenue recovery, curb tax evasion, and promote a sound tax culture

File image of NBR building. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 11:36 AM

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has intensified field-level intelligence operations to recover evaded revenue and prevent tax evasion. To this end, the authority has instructed all tax zones across the country to strengthen the activities of the Intelligence and Investigation Cell (IIC).

A directive in this regard was issued on Sunday, from the NBR’s headquarters (Tax Audit, Intelligence and Investigation).

The directive outlines the reconstitution of IIC teams in each tax zone, their responsibilities and procedures, the process of formulating recommendations, and approval procedures for revenue recovery.

According to the directive, IIC teams will initiate investigations in cases involving intelligence inputs from various sources, allegations of tax evasion, reports published in print and electronic media, discrepancies in income tax files, erasures or tampering, abnormal declarations of tax-free income, and net wealth disproportionate to taxable income.

If conclusive evidence of tax evasion is found, the concerned IIC team will submit a report for approval to the Intelligence and Investigation Committee in line with NBR instructions. The committee will authorize legal action and the recovery process for the proven evaded revenue.

Each tax commissioner has also been instructed to compile information on additional demands and collections generated through IIC activities in a prescribed format on a monthly basis and submit the report to the NBR by the 10th of the following month.

The NBR expects that strengthening field-level intelligence operations will make it easier to recover evaded revenue, reduce the tendency of tax evasion, and contribute to the development of a sound tax culture in the country.

Topics:

Income TaxTax EvasionNational Board of Revenue (NBR)
Read More

NBR Advisory Committee dissolved

Govt approves drafts of 2 EC ordinances, one NBR law

Rice import thru Hili drives down market prices

Ex-NBR official Matiur, wife remanded

Bangladesh’s tobacco underworld: A billion-stick black market bleeding the nation dry

Matiur allowed secret meeting, 11 police suspended

Latest News

Light to moderate rain likely across the country

Three dead in separate motorcycle accidents in Gazipur

Meeting held between Mirza Fakhrul and UN resident coordinator

CA Yunus: Govt closely monitoring status, safety of participants in flotilla for Gaza

NSU student beaten over allegation of desecrating the Quran

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x