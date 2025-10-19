Dhaka airport fire: Cargo operations shifted to temporary site

Following the massive fire at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s cargo village, authorities have temporarily shifted cargo handling operations to an alternative location.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh has designated the Ground Support Equipment (GSE) maintenance area for temporary cargo storage.

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), customs officials have already begun physical inspections at the new site. The ASYCUDA World system has also been connected at Gate 9 of the airport to ensure uninterrupted cargo clearance.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NBR said Customs, CAAB, and other relevant agencies are working in coordination to restore affected operations as quickly as possible.

The statement further noted that all necessary support — including product identification, inspection, and clearance — is being provided at the alternate site to assist exporters and importers.