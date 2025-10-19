Sunday, October 19, 2025

Dhaka airport fire: Cargo operations shifted to temporary site

Customs, CAAB, and other relevant agencies are working in coordination to restore affected operations as quickly as possible

Firefighters, aided by army and air force personnel, battle a massive blaze in the cargo area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport that destroyed imported goods and equipment, leaving operations paralyzed on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo: Md Raj Talukdar/Aircraft Mechanic/Biman Bangladesh Airlines
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 06:48 PM

Following the massive fire at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s cargo village, authorities have temporarily shifted cargo handling operations to an alternative location.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh has designated the Ground Support Equipment (GSE) maintenance area for temporary cargo storage.

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), customs officials have already begun physical inspections at the new site. The ASYCUDA World system has also been connected at Gate 9 of the airport to ensure uninterrupted cargo clearance.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NBR said Customs, CAAB, and other relevant agencies are working in coordination to restore affected operations as quickly as possible.

The statement further noted that all necessary support — including product identification, inspection, and clearance — is being provided at the alternate site to assist exporters and importers.

Topics:

Hazrat Shahjalal International AirportCivil Aviation AuthorityCargoNational Board of Revenue (NBR)
