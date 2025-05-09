Press Wing: Govt seriously considering Awami League ban

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing on Friday said the interim government is seriously considering the growing public and political demand to ban the Awami League, accused of authoritarian rule and involvement in criminal activities.

In a statement published on the Facebook page Chief Adviser GOB, it added that the government has already begun communicating with political parties on the matter and will make a decision soon through consultation.

The statement comes amid a protest led by the National Citizen Party and several other organizations before the chief adviser's official residence, the State Guest House Jamuna, demanding a ban on the Awami League.

The Press Wing also said the authorities are taking into account a United Nations report concerning alleged criminal activities by Awami League leaders and supporters.

Until a final decision is made, the government has urged everyone to remain patient, it added.

Referring to public sentiment, it noted that the government has already banned the Chhatra League, the Awami League's student wing, under existing laws, branding the group a terrorist organization.

Additionally, the Press Wing said the government is working to bring necessary amendments to the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act in order to take action against organizations involved in crimes against humanity.

It also acknowledged public outrage over the recent foreign trip of former president Abdul Hamid, assuring that legal measures will be taken against all those involved in facilitating the travel.