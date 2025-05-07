NBR: Online income tax returns submission gets huge response

The online income tax return filing system introduced by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has received a huge response from taxpayers.

Based on the demands and opinions of the taxpayers, the online return filing process has been gradually simplified and made more taxpayer-friendly and as a result, more than 16 lakh taxpayers have already filed their returns online this year and more than 2million taxpayers have completed registration for e-returns, according to the authorities.

The NBR has continued to operate the online income tax return filing service even after Income Tax Day.

Also, if any mistake is noticed by the taxpayer in the return after filing the form, that individual can easily file a revised return online under section 180(2) of the Income Tax Act 2023 within 180 days of filing the original return, said officials.

Till date, 7225 taxpayers have filed their revised returns online.

The revenue authorities thank the taxpayers who filed their income tax returns online and encourages them to use online services for filing income tax returns and obtaining tax certificates.