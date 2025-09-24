Australia reaffirms support for climate-resilient agriculture in Bangladesh

Australia has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing Bangladesh’s agricultural productivity and climate resilience, with a focus on sustainable agri-food systems in climate-vulnerable coastal areas.

The assurance came as Deputy High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh, Clinton Pobke, attended a workshop in Dhaka this week on advancing climate-resilient and sustainable agri-food systems, according to a press release from the Australian High Commission.

Speaking at the event, Pobke reiterated Australia’s ongoing partnership with Bangladesh in addressing environmental degradation and the impacts of climate change on agriculture.

The workshop highlighted the contributions of Australian-funded projects supported by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR).

In collaboration with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), these initiatives are conducting research to integrate climate-resilient cropping systems and promote sustainable farming practices in salt-affected coastal regions of Bangladesh.

The projects aim to help local farmers adapt to climate stress, improve yields, and ensure long-term food security. They form part of Australia’s broader effort to strengthen Bangladesh’s agricultural sector while contributing to global climate action.