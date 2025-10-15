Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Australian minister offers further assistance for Bangladesh election

Australia is already supporting the commission through a UNDP-sponsored project titled 'the BALLOT Project', says the EC secretary

Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed briefs reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka following a meeting between Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin and Australian Minister for International Development and Multicultural Affairs Dr Anne Aly, highlighting discussions on technology misuse and misinformation, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 04:25 PM

Australian Minister for International Development and Multicultural Affairs Dr Anne Aly on Wednesday pledged her country’s continued support to the Election Commission (EC) ahead of Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary election.

An Australian delegation, led by Dr Anne Aly, made the proposal at a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

“This was mainly a courtesy meeting, but the Australian side said if there is any scope to assist the commission in any way, we should let them know,” EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters after the meeting.

Akhtar Ahmed said the issue of possible cooperation came up during the discussion, particularly concerning the misuse of technology and misinformation.

“We discussed matters like AI intervention, misuse and abuse of information, and fake information. They said that they too face similar challenges,” he said.

The EC secretary said Australia is already supporting the commission through a UNDP-sponsored project titled “the BALLOT Project”.  

“They mentioned their ongoing involvement in that project and said if there is any further scope for support, they will consider it,” he added.

