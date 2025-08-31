Bangladeshi student killed in road crash in Australia

A 20-year-old Bangladeshi student was killed in a road accident in southern Australia early Sunday.

The accident took place around 6am local time on Sunday in Newcastle city, family said.

Md Adib Farhan, son of Mosharraf Hossain from Jagatpur village in Darbarpur union of Fulgazi upazila, Feni, had been living in Dhaka’s Nakhalpara with his family for several years. He had travelled to Australia six months ago to pursue higher education.

According to family sources, Adib had gone out for breakfast with three friends when their private car lost control and overturned. All four were critically injured in the crash.

Locals rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Adib and another student dead. The remaining two are currently receiving treatment.

Adib's uncle, Abul Hasnat, said Adib was the eldest child in the family. He had completed his O-level and A-level studies before moving abroad. “He had come home just two months ago on holiday,” Hasnat added.

Following the news of the accident, Adib’s mother has been fainting repeatedly, and his father remains in shock and unable to speak.

The family has appealed to the government for urgent assistance in bringing Adib’s body back to Bangladesh for burial.