Bangladesh seeks Australian support for modernizing land management system

Bangladesh has sought Australian Cooperation for modernizing the country’s land management system, aimed at ensuring the rights of people on their land.

The cooperation was sought when a Bangladesh delegation led by Food and Land Adviser to the interim government Ali Imam Majumder held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Youth, Justice, Digital Government and Customer Services of the Australian state of New South Wales Jihad Dib, MP.

The meeting was held at the Parliament Building of New South Wales at about 11am on Thursday, according to a message received on Thursday evening.

During the meeting, they elaborately discussed different issues of bilateral interests with special focus on strengthening bilateral ties for the betterment of the two peoples.

They also emphasized introducing the certificate of land ownership (CLO) system in Bangladesh, aimed at building a modern land management system in Bangladesh.

The two sides also reviewed different aspects of land management system including digitized survey, land zoning for its use and the land registration system of New South Wales, Australia.

Later, both countries agreed in principle to introduce a modern and digitized land management system in Bangladesh to ensure a people-friendly land management system in Bangladesh.

The adviser later invited the Australian Minister and an Australian delegation to visit Bangladesh to see the activities of the Bangladesh land ministry. The minister of New South Wales agreed to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.

The Bangladesh delegation also included Chairman of Land Reforms Board AJM Slaluddin Nagri, Additional Secretary to the Land Ministry Miss Sayma Yunus, its Joint Secretary Md Zahirul Islam, Director of the Land Records and Survey Directorate Md Moninur Rashid and Deputy Secretary of the Ministry Md Shahidul Islam.