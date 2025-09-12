Friday, September 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh seeks Australian support for modernizing land management system

Both countries agreed in principle to introduce a modern, digitized, people-friendly land management system in Bangladesh

Food and Land Adviser Ali Imam Majumder leads a Bangladesh delegation in a bilateral meeting with New South Wales Minister Jihad Dib at the Parliament Building in Sydney on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Photo: PID
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 12:18 AM

Bangladesh has sought Australian Cooperation for modernizing the country’s land management system, aimed at ensuring the rights of people on their land. 

The cooperation was sought when a Bangladesh delegation led by Food and Land Adviser to the interim government Ali Imam Majumder held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Youth, Justice, Digital Government and Customer Services of the Australian state of New South Wales Jihad Dib, MP.

The meeting was held at the Parliament Building of New South Wales at about 11am on Thursday, according to a message received on Thursday evening.

During the meeting, they elaborately discussed different issues of bilateral interests with special focus on strengthening bilateral ties for the betterment of the two peoples.

They also emphasized introducing the certificate of land ownership (CLO) system in Bangladesh, aimed at building a modern land management system in Bangladesh. 

The two sides also reviewed different aspects of land management system including digitized survey, land zoning for its use and the land registration system of New South Wales, Australia. 

Later, both countries agreed in principle to introduce a modern and digitized land management system in Bangladesh to ensure a people-friendly land management system in Bangladesh. 

The adviser later invited the Australian Minister and an Australian delegation to visit Bangladesh to see the activities of the Bangladesh land ministry. The minister of New South Wales agreed to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.  

The Bangladesh delegation also included Chairman of Land Reforms Board AJM Slaluddin Nagri, Additional Secretary to the Land Ministry Miss Sayma Yunus, its Joint Secretary Md Zahirul Islam, Director of the Land Records and Survey Directorate Md Moninur Rashid and Deputy Secretary of the Ministry Md Shahidul Islam.

Topics:

AustraliaAli Imam Majumder
Read More

Majumdar urges land asst commissioners to be people-oriented, ethical

Vietnamese ambassador: Dhaka, Hanoi eye direct flight this year

Bangladeshi student killed in road crash in Australia

Food adviser: Govt to sell rice at Tk15 per kg to 5.5m people

Rice prices soar despite record harvest, ample reserves

Adviser: Food stock hits historic high

Latest News

Vote counting begins for Jucsu, hall union polls

Tigers secure dominant win over Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener

Chhatra Dal protests at JU, alleges ballot stuffing in Jucsu polls

A milestone for national development

Powerful states, powerless people

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x