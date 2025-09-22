Bangladesh, Australia launch Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2025 phase one

Bangladesh and Australia have launched phase one of the Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE) 2025, with joint activities between the Australian Defense Force (ADF) and the Bangladesh Armed Forces scheduled from September 21 to October 3.

As part of the initiative, a seminar on climate security and energy resilience began on Monday at the Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Uttam AK Khandaker in Kurmitola, Dhaka, under the supervision of the Bangladesh Air Force, according a press release from the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

Air Vice Marshal Md Tariqul Islam, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Maintenance) of the Bangladesh Air Force inaugurated the seminar as chief guest.

A 10-member Australian delegation led by Group Captain Steven Henry, chief of staff of the Indo-Pacific Endeavour, joined the program. Senior officers of the armed forces, academics, and invited guests were also present, it said.

The sessions will focus on climate security challenges, the importance of energy resilience in the defense sector, and the global application of sustainable aviation fuel. Keynote papers will be presented by experts from the Bangladesh Air Force, the Australian Defense Force, and the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies.

According to ISPR, the seminar aimed to discuss emerging challenges in climate security, explore innovative solutions for energy resilience, and highlight the potential of sustainable aviation fuel, thereby strengthening regional cooperation and promoting environmental sustainability.