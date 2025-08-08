Friday, August 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dhaka seeks enhanced collaboration with Australia in skill development

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Susan Ryle conveyed Australia’s readiness to forge enhanced cooperation in all areas of mutual interest

Flags of Bangladesh and Australia. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 08 Aug 2025, 06:57 PM

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam has emphasized enhanced collaboration between Bangladesh’s Technical Training Centres (TTCs) and Australia’s Technical and Further Education (TAFE) in skill development and language training for Bangladeshi youths by sending Australian instructors to Bangladesh.

He thanked the Australian government for relocating the visa processing centre in Dhaka when Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Susan Ryle paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including trade, investment promotion, energy cooperation, migration, visa facilitation, and support for technical and vocational training.

The foreign secretary conveyed Bangladesh’s growing demand for Australian commodities and shared that Australia could explore that market further.

He also requested the Australian envoy to award more scholarships to Bangladeshi students and to promote regular migration from Bangladesh to Australia.

In response, the Australian envoy expressed satisfaction over the signing of the SOP to address illegal migration between Bangladesh and Australia, according to the ministry.

She conveyed Australia’s readiness to forge enhanced cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Praising Bangladesh’s commitment to multilateralism, the envoy conveyed her country's willingness for continued engagement with Bangladesh in regional and multilateral forums.

She also assured Australia’s active support for the early repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland.

Topics:

AustraliaSkill DevelopmentBangladesh-Australia Relations
Read More

PKSF to provide free skill training to 12,000 low-income youth

Australia eyes deeper trade, investment ties with Bangladesh

Amir Khasru: No reason to be concerned about polls

Yunus thanks Australia for resuming visa operations in Dhaka

Australia to open new Home Affairs Office in Dhaka

Home secretary: Strict security measures in place for Eid celebrations

Latest News

RRT condemns brutal killing of journalist in Gazipur

Dr Nazmul Islam appointed new envoy to Maldives

Shafiqul Alam: Interim govt firm on press freedom; urges collective responsibility

Dhaka reaffirms strong commitment to Bimstec

'Ali' heads to TIFF after Cannes win

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Adxbird floating

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x