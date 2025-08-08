Dhaka seeks enhanced collaboration with Australia in skill development

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam has emphasized enhanced collaboration between Bangladesh’s Technical Training Centres (TTCs) and Australia’s Technical and Further Education (TAFE) in skill development and language training for Bangladeshi youths by sending Australian instructors to Bangladesh.

He thanked the Australian government for relocating the visa processing centre in Dhaka when Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Susan Ryle paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including trade, investment promotion, energy cooperation, migration, visa facilitation, and support for technical and vocational training.

The foreign secretary conveyed Bangladesh’s growing demand for Australian commodities and shared that Australia could explore that market further.

He also requested the Australian envoy to award more scholarships to Bangladeshi students and to promote regular migration from Bangladesh to Australia.

In response, the Australian envoy expressed satisfaction over the signing of the SOP to address illegal migration between Bangladesh and Australia, according to the ministry.

She conveyed Australia’s readiness to forge enhanced cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Praising Bangladesh’s commitment to multilateralism, the envoy conveyed her country's willingness for continued engagement with Bangladesh in regional and multilateral forums.

She also assured Australia’s active support for the early repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland.