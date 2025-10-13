Australian minister to launch development plan in Bangladesh

Australian Minister for Small Business, International Development and Multicultural Affairs Dr Anne Aly is set to arrive in Bangladesh this week on an official visit aimed at strengthening Australia’s engagement in the Indian Ocean region and deepening bilateral ties with both Bangladesh and India.

During her visit, Dr Aly will formally launch the Australia–Bangladesh Development Partnership Plan 2025–2030, reaffirming Canberra’s enduring commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s inclusive and democratic development.

The announcement was made in a press release issued by the Australian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday.

The new partnership framework will guide bilateral cooperation over the next five years, focusing on sustainable economic growth, human development, and climate resilience.

“Australia welcomes Bangladesh’s transition to a democratic and inclusive future and is committed to supporting these efforts,” Dr Aly said in an official statement.

As part of her itinerary, the minister will also visit the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, where Bangladesh continues to host more than 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingya people.

Describing the situation as the “largest and most complex humanitarian crisis in the region,” Dr Aly reiterated Australia’s continued humanitarian support.

Australia has pledged an additional A$370 million (approximately USD 245 million) in humanitarian assistance over the next three years for Myanmar, the Rohingya population in Bangladesh, and host communities.

This brings Australia’s total commitment since 2017 to over A$1.26 billion.

Dr Aly’s visit reflects the Albanese Government’s broader commitment to fostering peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indian Ocean region.

It also underscores Australia’s intent to further enhance its development cooperation, humanitarian engagement, and people-to-people connections with Bangladesh as the country advances toward sustainable and inclusive growth.