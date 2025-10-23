Thursday, October 23, 2025

Dr Md Mamun Habib appointed AACSB regional network virtual ambassador

He is the Bangladesh’s sole representative, coordinates member institutions to enhance cooperation and professional learning within the AACSB network

Prof Dr Md Mamun Habib, head of the department of General Management at the School of Business and Entrepreneurship (SBE) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB). Photo: Courtesy
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 03:43 PM

Prof Dr Md Mamun Habib, head of the department of General Management at the School of Business and Entrepreneurship (SBE) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) and principal contact person of AACSB, was appointed AACSB regional network virtual ambassador under the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), US, on September 24, 2025.

Prof Habib, a leading and renowned researcher who has more than 250 publications with around 3,700 citations, is the only AACSB regional network virtual ambassador from Bangladesh.

He will represent his regional network and support institutional engagement within the AACSB Exchange platform.

His role will involve coordination across member institutions to strengthen cooperation and professional learning among AACSB-affiliated universities.

The appointment, announced by Brittaney Mericle, membership community manager of AACSB International, is part of a program that connects business schools worldwide through academic collaboration and information exchange.

SBE has been a member of AACSB since 2015, marking IUB’s continued participation in international academic networks and business education standards.

